Raymond James & Associates Has $40.61 Million Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,218 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.14% of Global Payments worth $40,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GPN. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 717.8% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Global Payments by 46.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,016,537.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,411 shares in the company, valued at $8,711,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Trading Up 1.2 %

GPN opened at $127.39 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.05 and a 1-year high of $138.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.51.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.20. Global Payments had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Articles

