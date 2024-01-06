Raymond James & Associates Grows Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,527,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 234,569 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.19% of Chevron worth $594,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Tobam grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.00.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock opened at $150.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.98. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $140.72 and a 12-month high of $187.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $283.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.56 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.84%.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.