Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.09% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $44,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,052,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,389,714,000 after buying an additional 54,820 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,085,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,321,298,000 after purchasing an additional 42,257 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,038,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,222,169,000 after purchasing an additional 52,163 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $963,779,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 402,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $557,774,000 after purchasing an additional 30,788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CMG. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,225.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,885.00 to $2,246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,280.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,259.52.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total transaction of $2,067,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $45,526,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total transaction of $2,067,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $45,526,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total value of $2,905,794.46. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,195,488.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,733 shares of company stock worth $10,000,321 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of CMG stock opened at $2,213.32 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,365.12 and a 52-week high of $2,348.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.74 billion, a PE ratio of 52.50, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,202.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,030.25.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by $0.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.51 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.