Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 997,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,197 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.30% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $48,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth $303,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 50.1% during the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 431,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,137,000 after acquiring an additional 144,279 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 80.4% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 138,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,792,000 after acquiring an additional 61,877 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 22.1% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 31,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 5,786 shares during the period. Finally, RHS Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 43.5% during the third quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 13,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $52.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.55. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

