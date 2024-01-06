Raymond James & Associates Buys 18,033 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 18,033 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.13% of Ares Management worth $39,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Ares Management by 624.3% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 268 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Ares Management by 210.5% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Ares Management by 300.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Ares Management by 951.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Ares Management by 88.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 440 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARES. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ares Management from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Ares Management from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Ares Management from $106.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.83.

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,839,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,912,895 shares in the company, valued at $736,621,102.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Price Performance

ARES opened at $117.05 on Friday. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $67.41 and a 1 year high of $120.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a PE ratio of 54.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.42.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.04). Ares Management had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $671.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Ares Management’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 143.26%.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

