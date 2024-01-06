Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 797,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,369 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.98% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $39,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 54,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 26,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 15,853 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $54.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.58 and its 200 day moving average is $51.75. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $47.10 and a 1 year high of $55.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.