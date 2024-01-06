Raymond James & Associates Acquires 22,597 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,597 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.25% of Clorox worth $40,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLX. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 384.0% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 64,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after buying an additional 50,917 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 72.4% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 38,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after buying an additional 16,032 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the second quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the second quarter valued at $215,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Price Performance

CLX opened at $141.23 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $114.68 and a 12-month high of $178.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.69, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.41.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.69. Clorox had a return on equity of 195.76% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 705.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Clorox from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Clorox in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.53.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CLX

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.