Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 69.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 14,887.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,331,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,615,000 after buying an additional 4,302,510 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 380.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,458,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $206,310,000 after buying an additional 1,154,403 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $157,412,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 548.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,125,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,673,000 after buying an additional 952,037 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,917,961,000 after buying an additional 636,301 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DGX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.62.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $141.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $119.59 and a 1 year high of $156.94. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.23.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 42.64%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.