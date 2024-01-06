Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 114,238 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 132,353 shares.The stock last traded at $20.54 and had previously closed at $20.54.
Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.59 and its 200-day moving average is $20.66.
Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF
Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Company Profile
The Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New (IVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of TIPS and long options tied to the U.S. interest rate swap curve. IVOL was launched on May 13, 2019 and is managed by Quadratic.
