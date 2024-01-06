Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 114,238 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 132,353 shares.The stock last traded at $20.54 and had previously closed at $20.54.

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.59 and its 200-day moving average is $20.66.

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 56,964.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 265,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,893,000 after purchasing an additional 265,455 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,712,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $898,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 39,246.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 43,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 96,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 33,232 shares during the period.

The Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New (IVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of TIPS and long options tied to the U.S. interest rate swap curve. IVOL was launched on May 13, 2019 and is managed by Quadratic.

