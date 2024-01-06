Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 2,250 Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Embraer were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Embraer in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Embraer by 461.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Embraer by 268.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 9,562 shares during the period. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Embraer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on ERJ shares. StockNews.com upgraded Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Embraer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Embraer Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of ERJ opened at $17.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.55. Embraer S.A. has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $20.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -437.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Embraer had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.62%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Embraer S.A. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Embraer

(Free Report)

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.