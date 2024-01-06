Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROP. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 38.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $570.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen lowered Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $537.14.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

ROP opened at $523.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $527.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $501.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $416.77 and a 12 month high of $551.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.01.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total value of $131,482.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,052,866.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,411.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total value of $131,482.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,052,866.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 979 shares of company stock valued at $500,817 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

