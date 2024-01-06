Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Stock Position Increased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,709,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 66,113 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 1.78% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $37,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 16,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $373,769.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 200,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,568,185.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Tom Rice sold 15,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $342,948.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,345. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 16,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $373,769.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,568,185.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,713 shares of company stock valued at $1,780,729 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI opened at $27.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $17.53 and a one year high of $35.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.27.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.07). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PPBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush decreased their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.60.

Get Our Latest Report on Pacific Premier Bancorp

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

(Free Report)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.