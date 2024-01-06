Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $8,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 10.7% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1.1% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1.3% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 14.3% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 5.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on OTIS shares. UBS Group started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.43.

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $87.51 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $91.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.74. The company has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.09%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

