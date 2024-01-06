Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,313,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 112,917 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.67% of Omnicom Group worth $246,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moore Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 388.6% in the 1st quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 33,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 26,929 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 702.7% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 41,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 36,496 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,816.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 123,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,765,000 after purchasing an additional 117,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Omnicom Group news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $252,681.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,171.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $85.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $99.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.84. The company has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.02. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.75.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

