OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OGC. Cormark reduced their price target on OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Desjardins set a C$3.50 price target on OceanaGold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.85.

Shares of OGC stock opened at C$2.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.42. OceanaGold has a twelve month low of C$2.14 and a twelve month high of C$3.50.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company holds interest in the Didipio gold and copper project located in the Luzon, Philippines; the Macraes goldfield project in the South Island of New Zealand; Waihi gold project in the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold project located in Kershaw, South Carolina, the United States.

