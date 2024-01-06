Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Nutrien by 2.5% during the third quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 29,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 3.4% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 49,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Nutrien by 2.9% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Nutrien from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.65.

Nutrien Stock Performance

Shares of NTR opened at $56.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.25. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $52.23 and a 1 year high of $85.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.91.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.36). Nutrien had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.81%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

