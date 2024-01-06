NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG)‘s stock had its “outperform overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on NovaGold Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

NovaGold Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NG opened at $3.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.34. The company has a current ratio of 33.31, a quick ratio of 33.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,250.59. NovaGold Resources has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $6.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.25 and a beta of 1.03.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 4th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Equities research analysts anticipate that NovaGold Resources will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kalidas V. Madhavpeddi sold 10,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $45,648.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,978.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Kalidas V. Madhavpeddi sold 10,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $45,648.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,978.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ethan Schutt acquired 23,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.59 per share, with a total value of $85,000.43. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,991 shares in the company, valued at $132,797.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 76,119 shares of company stock valued at $314,599 in the last three months. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NovaGold Resources

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NG. FMR LLC increased its position in NovaGold Resources by 0.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,320,736 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $93,111,000 after buying an additional 226,211 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in NovaGold Resources by 0.4% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,738,379 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $71,955,000 after buying an additional 72,093 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP increased its position in NovaGold Resources by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 15,702,926 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $136,877,000 after buying an additional 926,148 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NovaGold Resources by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,181,262 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,583,000 after buying an additional 820,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its position in NovaGold Resources by 34.6% during the second quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 11,898,080 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,473,000 after buying an additional 3,057,519 shares in the last quarter. 53.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Further Reading

