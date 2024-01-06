NorthRock Partners LLC Takes Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,144 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 21,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.13, for a total transaction of $574,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,528,966.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 266,618 shares of company stock valued at $20,906,574. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $83.45 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.76 and a 12-month high of $87.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.87. The firm has a market cap of $91.38 billion, a PE ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.70.

Get Our Latest Report on MU

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.