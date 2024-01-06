NorthRock Partners LLC Takes Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,129 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. VeraBank N.A. lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 22,020 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 6.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,568 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Halliburton by 24.6% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 15,587 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 146.9% during the 1st quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC now owns 14,778 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 8,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 173,887 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 10,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $214,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,571,781.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $35.97 on Friday. Halliburton has a one year low of $27.84 and a one year high of $43.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.02.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.61% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 21.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HAL. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Halliburton from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

