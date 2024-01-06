NorthRock Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 923 Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 923 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PXD. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,280 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.2% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,646 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.0% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,932 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 164,178 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $37,687,000 after purchasing an additional 7,469 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on PXD shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price (down previously from $276.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $253.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $230.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $231.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $257.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $3.20 dividend. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.88%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Articles

