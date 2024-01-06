NorthRock Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,988 Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNC. QV Investors Inc. increased its stake in Centene by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 274,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,522,000 after purchasing an additional 60,910 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Centene by 161.8% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 15,787 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Centene by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 30,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 51.6% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Centene by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.47.

CNC opened at $77.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $60.83 and a twelve month high of $79.98. The company has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.40.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. Centene had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $38.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

