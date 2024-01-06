NorthRock Partners LLC Increases Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 7.9% in the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,810,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $987.07, for a total value of $6,214,592.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $21,269,384.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $994.84, for a total transaction of $2,984,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,424. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $987.07, for a total value of $6,214,592.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $21,269,384.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,167 shares of company stock worth $109,871,524. Corporate insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $978.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $964.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $901.75. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $638.78 and a 52 week high of $1,018.50. The company has a market capitalization of $54.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.44.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.93. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.11 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $35.00 dividend. This is an increase from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,044.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $997.71.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

