New Gold’s (NGD) Sector Perform Spec Overwgt Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reissued their sector perform spec overwgt rating on shares of New Gold (TSE:NGD – Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) in a report published on Wednesday.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th.

Get New Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on New Gold

New Gold Price Performance

NGD stock opened at C$1.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.45, a PEG ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.11. New Gold has a 12-month low of C$1.13 and a 12-month high of C$2.12.

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.04. New Gold had a negative return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of C$270.07 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that New Gold will post 0.1073225 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at New Gold

In other news, Senior Officer Sean William Keating sold 67,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total value of C$123,708.00. In other news, Senior Officer Sean William Keating sold 67,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total value of C$123,708.00. Also, Senior Officer Robert Joseph Chausse sold 88,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.70, for a total transaction of C$151,240.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 509,578 shares of company stock valued at $981,360. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About New Gold

(Get Free Report)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.