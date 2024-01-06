New Gold (TSE:NGD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Bank Financial

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD)‘s stock had its “sector perform spec overwgt” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th.

Shares of New Gold stock opened at C$1.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.84 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.45, a PEG ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.60. New Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.12.

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$270.07 million during the quarter. New Gold had a negative return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. As a group, research analysts predict that New Gold will post 0.1073225 earnings per share for the current year.

In other New Gold news, Senior Officer Robert Joseph Chausse sold 345,313 shares of New Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.00, for a total value of C$690,626.00. Also, Senior Officer Sean William Keating sold 67,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total transaction of C$123,708.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 509,578 shares of company stock worth $981,360. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

