National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 344,519 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 373,140 shares.The stock last traded at $69.24 and had previously closed at $68.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NGG. Barclays started coverage on National Grid in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on National Grid in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, National Grid has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,176.25.

National Grid Stock Performance

National Grid Cuts Dividend

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $1.1899 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Grid

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 35,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Grid by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in National Grid by 84.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 5,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Grid during the third quarter worth $237,000. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

