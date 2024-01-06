National Bank Financial Reiterates “Outperform Overweight” Rating for Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K)‘s stock had its “outperform overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Desjardins assumed coverage on Kinross Gold in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Kinross Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.04.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of KGC stock opened at $5.72 on Wednesday. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.18.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.04 million. On average, analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 207.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,449,766 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,244,000 after purchasing an additional 11,097,512 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 374.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,766,352 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $68,230,000 after purchasing an additional 9,285,284 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 96.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,736,328 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $53,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752,397 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 3.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 150,701,196 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $718,851,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 81.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 9,436,084 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.