National Bank Financial Reiterates “Outperform Overweight” Rating for Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM)‘s stock had its “outperform overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$81.71.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AEM stock opened at C$70.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of C$34.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$69.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$66.93. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of C$59.36 and a 1-year high of C$82.90.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.12 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 13.96%. On average, analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.9424868 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Agnico Eagle Mines

In related news, Senior Officer Christopher Charles Norman Vollmershausen sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.98, for a total value of C$215,562.50. In related news, Senior Officer Christopher Charles Norman Vollmershausen sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.98, for a total value of C$215,562.50. Also, Senior Officer Dominique Girard sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.20, for a total transaction of C$371,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,093,633. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

