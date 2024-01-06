National Bank Financial Reiterates Outperform Market Weight Rating for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform market weight” rating reiterated by National Bank Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HL. TD Securities lowered their price target on Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Hecla Mining from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. TheStreet downgraded Hecla Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.43.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

View Our Latest Report on HL

Hecla Mining Price Performance

HL opened at $4.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.64. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -47.89 and a beta of 2.18.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $181.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.49 million. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. Research analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hecla Mining

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

About Hecla Mining

(Get Free Report)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.