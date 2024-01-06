National Bank Financial Reaffirms Outperform Overweight Rating for OceanaGold (TSE:OGC)

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their outperform overweight rating on shares of OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on OGC. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Cormark lowered their price objective on OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$3.50 price target on OceanaGold and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.85.

OceanaGold Stock Up 1.6 %

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold stock opened at C$2.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.42. OceanaGold has a 1 year low of C$2.14 and a 1 year high of C$3.50.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company holds interest in the Didipio gold and copper project located in the Luzon, Philippines; the Macraes goldfield project in the South Island of New Zealand; Waihi gold project in the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold project located in Kershaw, South Carolina, the United States.

