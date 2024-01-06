Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Acquired by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.57% of Murphy USA worth $41,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MUSA. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Murphy USA by 38.1% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Murphy USA by 20.0% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Murphy USA by 156.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Murphy USA by 63.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,110,000 after buying an additional 6,346 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Murphy USA during the second quarter worth approximately $20,481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Stock Up 0.6 %

Murphy USA stock opened at $376.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.65 and a 1-year high of $382.04. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $364.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.10.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $7.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $1.61. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 71.06% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 24.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is presently 6.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Murphy USA news, SVP Jennifer Bridges sold 2,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.41, for a total transaction of $828,749.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Renee M. Bacon sold 7,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.51, for a total value of $2,648,277.06. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,033.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer Bridges sold 2,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.41, for a total value of $828,749.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,474 shares of company stock worth $14,477,727. 9.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Murphy USA from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Murphy USA from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $375.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Murphy USA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $360.83.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

