Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,847 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 1.7% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $20,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $342.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $354.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.21. The firm has a market cap of $341.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.24 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $344.39.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

