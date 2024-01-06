MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $372.98, but opened at $362.57. MongoDB shares last traded at $363.01, with a volume of 311,058 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,195,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,233,035. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.23, for a total value of $1,328,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,191,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,738,754.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,195,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,233,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 149,029 shares of company stock valued at $57,034,511. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective (down previously from $475.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $430.41.

MongoDB Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $392.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $380.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.45. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $432.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in MongoDB by 176.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

