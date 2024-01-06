Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Stake Raised by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TAP opened at $61.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.77. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $48.49 and a twelve month high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.87.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.39. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.61%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TAP shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.65.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

