Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Raises Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $13,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 49.7% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Aptiv stock opened at $83.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.81. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $71.01 and a fifty-two week high of $124.88. The company has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 13.91%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Aptiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Aptiv from $138.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Aptiv from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.19.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

