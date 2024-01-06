Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases 2,900 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $11,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AWK. Avion Wealth bought a new position in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of AWK opened at $131.89 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.25 and a 12 month high of $162.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 58.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Water Works news, Director Michael Marberry bought 3,786 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $130.20 per share, for a total transaction of $492,937.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,161.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AWK has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, September 14th.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

