Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases 1,900 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $13,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PWR. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2,026.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,344,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,136,000 after buying an additional 1,281,621 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,853,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,991,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,176,934,000 after purchasing an additional 771,861 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,405,000 after purchasing an additional 511,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,251,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Stock Performance

PWR opened at $199.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a PE ratio of 42.45 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $192.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.26. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.77 and a 12-month high of $219.17.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.09. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on PWR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Quanta Services

Quanta Services Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.