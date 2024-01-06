Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $14.10 Million Stock Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $14,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLF. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,338,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,481,000 after buying an additional 336,042 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,836,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,666,000 after buying an additional 367,900 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 18,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,572,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:SLF opened at $51.24 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.53 and a 52 week high of $53.21. The company has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.19 and a 200-day moving average of $49.85.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.5637 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.48%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

