Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Grows Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,000 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $16,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 60.6% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.30.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Electronic Arts stock opened at $135.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.82. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $143.47.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 13.08%. As a group, analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $99,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,747 shares in the company, valued at $3,559,741.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $99,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,747 shares in the company, valued at $3,559,741.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.35, for a total value of $132,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,376.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,159 shares of company stock worth $4,250,519 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

