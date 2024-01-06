Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Grows Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,541 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $12,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 276.9% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 854.5% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $344.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.20. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.00 and a fifty-two week high of $364.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $305.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $458.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.57 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 22.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total value of $65,034.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,737.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total transaction of $3,745,172.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at $65,312,199.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total value of $65,034.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,399 shares in the company, valued at $995,737.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,058 shares of company stock worth $6,663,649. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANSS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on ANSYS from $320.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.90.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

