Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys 4,600 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $14,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141,220 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,245,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,730 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 220,869.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 596,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,934,000 after acquiring an additional 596,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,496,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.39.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ED stock opened at $93.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.46 and a 52-week high of $100.92. The company has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.64 and its 200 day moving average is $90.35.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.