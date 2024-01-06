Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys 3,500 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $14,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 104,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,578,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Allstate by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Allstate by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 63,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after buying an additional 16,851 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 63,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,046,000 after buying an additional 10,271 shares during the period. Finally, Arcataur Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at $344,000. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,426.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allstate Stock Performance

Allstate stock opened at $149.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $100.57 and a 1 year high of $151.46. The company has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a PE ratio of -18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.05.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.56) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.07.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

