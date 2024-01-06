Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys 2,900 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $8,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $180.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.77.

ENPH opened at $115.39 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.49 and a 12-month high of $260.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.92.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 63.06%. The firm had revenue of $551.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.27 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,877.14. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,272,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,773,913.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

