Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys 2,700 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $15,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Republic Services by 87,079.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 169,300,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,931,795,000 after acquiring an additional 169,106,550 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,421,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,127,933,000 after purchasing an additional 56,686 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,800,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,358,621,000 after buying an additional 168,696 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,964,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,377,389,000 after buying an additional 27,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Republic Services by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,614,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,013,138,000 after buying an additional 433,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RSG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Republic Services in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.77.

Republic Services Stock Performance

RSG opened at $163.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.13. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.58 and a 52-week high of $167.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.39%.

Republic Services declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

