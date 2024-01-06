Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys 1,900 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $14,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $786,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,043,000. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Stock Performance

HSY opened at $187.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.34. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $178.82 and a 52-week high of $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.22 and its 200-day moving average is $209.25.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.192 per share. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HSY. Stephens began coverage on Hershey in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. HSBC began coverage on Hershey in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $248.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. DA Davidson began coverage on Hershey in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Hershey from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.81.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HSY

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total transaction of $289,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,323,971.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,682 shares of company stock worth $883,405 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hershey

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.