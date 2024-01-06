Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Boosts Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $16,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the second quarter worth $726,454,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 101,707.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,368,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364,275 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,001,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 83,257.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,767,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $215,047,000 after buying an additional 1,765,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1,305.6% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,466,493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,458,000 after buying an additional 1,362,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DHI. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.67.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $148.63 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.05 and a 12-month high of $154.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.55. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 21.85%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.67 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.67%.

In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,616. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,759. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,683 shares of company stock worth $1,764,908 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

