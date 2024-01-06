Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Boosts Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 369,600 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $5,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 16,751 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,178,796 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $17,151,000 after buying an additional 15,917 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,714 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 325,533 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after buying an additional 6,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 583.17, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.46.

Barrick Gold Announces Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,300.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.18.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

