Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Acquires 8,800 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 333,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $14,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kroger in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Kroger in the third quarter worth about $36,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Kroger by 82.8% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kroger in the second quarter worth about $43,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kroger Stock Performance

KR opened at $46.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.64 and a 200 day moving average of $45.78. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KR shares. Stephens dropped their target price on Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Kroger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.30.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

