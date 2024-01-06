MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) rose 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $668.00 and last traded at $663.56. Approximately 459,750 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,478,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $631.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on MSTR. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $670.00 to $791.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. TheStreet raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.75.

MicroStrategy Trading Down 3.8 %

The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 489.21 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $544.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $427.89.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($8.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($9.72). MicroStrategy had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $129.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.96) earnings per share. MicroStrategy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity at MicroStrategy

In related news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 200 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.45, for a total transaction of $117,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other MicroStrategy news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.45, for a total value of $117,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.19, for a total transaction of $5,071,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 458 shares in the company, valued at $232,293.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,900 shares of company stock worth $16,710,134 over the last ninety days. 20.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroStrategy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,810 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $431,960,000 after buying an additional 237,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

Featured Articles

