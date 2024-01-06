MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 367,770 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $8,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.58.

MetLife Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:MET opened at $68.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $73.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.13.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.47%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

