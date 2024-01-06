Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock Holdings Decreased by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,506 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 126,462 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 2.0% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $39,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of META. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.19, for a total value of $213,187.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,923,462.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.08, for a total value of $16,886,075.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.19, for a total value of $213,187.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,923,462.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 688,944 shares of company stock worth $230,574,460. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on META shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.37.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $351.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $313.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.04 and a fifty-two week high of $361.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

